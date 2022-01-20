Road police officers spotted the driver, who was doing 111 mph in a 60 mph zone on the A911 Windygates bypass, during the night on Wednesday, January 19.

A social media post by Fife Police Division said that the driver was going “a ridiculous speed, placing themselves and others in danger”.

It also read: “Faster speeds means greater impacts, simple!”

The driver has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

