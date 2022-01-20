Police in Fife catch driver doing 111mph on the A911 Windygates bypass

Police caught a driver going a ‘ridiculous speed’ on the A911 in Fife.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 7:19 am

Road police officers spotted the driver, who was doing 111 mph in a 60 mph zone on the A911 Windygates bypass, during the night on Wednesday, January 19.

Read More

Read More
Fine for a Kirkcaldy man who carried out a 'vicious assault' at a town bowling c...

A social media post by Fife Police Division said that the driver was going “a ridiculous speed, placing themselves and others in danger”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It also read: “Faster speeds means greater impacts, simple!”

The driver has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Police caught a driver speeding on a Fife road.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.