Police in Fife catch driver doing 111mph on the A911 Windygates bypass
Police caught a driver going a ‘ridiculous speed’ on the A911 in Fife.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 7:19 am
Road police officers spotted the driver, who was doing 111 mph in a 60 mph zone on the A911 Windygates bypass, during the night on Wednesday, January 19.
Read More
Read MoreFine for a Kirkcaldy man who carried out a 'vicious assault' at a town bowling c...
A social media post by Fife Police Division said that the driver was going “a ridiculous speed, placing themselves and others in danger”.
It also read: “Faster speeds means greater impacts, simple!”
The driver has been reported to the procurator fiscal.