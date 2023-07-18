It happened at Society nightclub in Charlotte Street between 10:00pm on Saturday and 2:00am on Sunday. A Police Scotland statement said the force had been made aware an 18-year old woman was sexually assaulted, and enquiries are on going.

The club also issued a statement. It said: “The team at Society take all allegations of assault very seriously indeed for both parties involved. We cannot comment on the due process by stewards and management or the incident details with regards to the alleged assault on Saturday as there is an on going police investigation.

“Police have full access to our 36 cameras and the statements from stewards. They are satisfied that Society staff and management acted promptly, with care attended to the situation in the only way they legally could at the time.”

The incident happened at Society at the weekend (Pic: Scott Louden)