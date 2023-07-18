News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Police investigate sexual assault at Kirkcaldy nightclub

Police are investigating reports a woman was sexually assaulted at a Kirkcaldy nightclub. The incident was reported over the weekend.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 18:42 BST

It happened at Society nightclub in Charlotte Street between 10:00pm on Saturday and 2:00am on Sunday. A Police Scotland statement said the force had been made aware an 18-year old woman was sexually assaulted, and enquiries are on going.

The club also issued a statement. It said: “The team at Society take all allegations of assault very seriously indeed for both parties involved. We cannot comment on the due process by stewards and management or the incident details with regards to the alleged assault on Saturday as there is an on going police investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Police have full access to our 36 cameras and the statements from stewards. They are satisfied that Society staff and management acted promptly, with care attended to the situation in the only way they legally could at the time.”

The incident happened at Society at the weekend (Pic: Scott Louden)The incident happened at Society at the weekend (Pic: Scott Louden)
The incident happened at Society at the weekend (Pic: Scott Louden)
Most Popular

The club said on receiving video evidence on Sunday, it immediately involved the police and contacted the woman.