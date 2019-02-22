Police investigate theft of jewellery from Kirkcaldy house

Police are investigating a theft of jewellery from a house in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when a home in the town’s Oriel road was broke into.

Other items were also stolen.

Police took to social media to appeal for information or for anyone who heard of saw anything suspicious.

Call 101 and quote ref 4315 of 19/02/19 or contact @CrimestopSCOT

