Police investigating an alleged attempted robbery in Kirkcaldy
Police are carrying out enquiries after reports of an alleged attempted robbery in Kirkcaldy.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:13 pm
Updated
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:17 pm
Officers were called to Templehall Avenue and Dunearn Drive last night (Thursday) to investigate the incident which allegedly involved the attempted robbery of a 69-year-old man.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8pm on Thursday, 21 October, police were called to Templehall Avenue and Dunearn Drive in Kirkcaldy, following a report of the attempted robbery of a 69-year-old man. There were no serious injuries and officers are following a positive line of enquiry."