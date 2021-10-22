Officers were called to Templehall Avenue and Dunearn Drive last night (Thursday) to investigate the incident which allegedly involved the attempted robbery of a 69-year-old man.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8pm on Thursday, 21 October, police were called to Templehall Avenue and Dunearn Drive in Kirkcaldy, following a report of the attempted robbery of a 69-year-old man. There were no serious injuries and officers are following a positive line of enquiry."

Police are carrying out enquiries after a report of an alleged attempted robbery in Kirkcaldy. Pic: Fife Jammers.

