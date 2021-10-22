Police investigating an alleged attempted robbery in Kirkcaldy

Police are carrying out enquiries after reports of an alleged attempted robbery in Kirkcaldy.

By Debbie Clarke and Scott McCartney
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:13 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:17 pm

Officers were called to Templehall Avenue and Dunearn Drive last night (Thursday) to investigate the incident which allegedly involved the attempted robbery of a 69-year-old man.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8pm on Thursday, 21 October, police were called to Templehall Avenue and Dunearn Drive in Kirkcaldy, following a report of the attempted robbery of a 69-year-old man. There were no serious injuries and officers are following a positive line of enquiry."

Police are carrying out enquiries after a report of an alleged attempted robbery in Kirkcaldy. Pic: Fife Jammers.

