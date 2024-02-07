News you can trust since 1871
Police investigating rape of 17-year old make arrest

Police in Fife investigating a teenage girl was raped have made an arrest.
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Feb 2024, 22:57 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 17:19 GMT
The attack happened in the Duloch Park area of Dunfermline on Monday night. An area of woodland was still cordoned off by police on Tuesday.

Police said the girl was attacked late on Monday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 10.40pm on Monday, police received a report of a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old female youth in the Duloch Park area of Dunfermline. A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”