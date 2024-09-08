Police investigating serious sexual assault cordon off Volunteers Green in Kirkcaldy
Police have cordoned off Volunteers Green in Kirkcaldy after reports of a serious sexual assault. The victim was a teenage woman.
All the entrances to the civic space are taped off, and officers remained at the scene today. A bench was also covered with a tarpaulin.
Police Scotland confirmed enquiries are ongoing. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way after police received a report of a serious sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman in the Volunteers Green area of Kirkcaldy. The incident occurred between 10.30pm and 11.45pm on Saturday Enquiries are ongoing.”