Police investigating theft at Fife shop

Police in Fife are investigating a break-in and theft at a shop in a Fife village.

The incident happened overnight on Main Street in Lower Largo.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating following a break-in and theft at a business premise in Lower Largo.

“The incident happened overnight on Monday 5 March into Tuesday 6 March in the Main Street area.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Levenmouth Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 452 of 6 March, or alternatively to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”