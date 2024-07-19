Police investigation into horrific rape and murder of young Fife father was ‘complex and harrowing’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have welcomed the conviction of two men for the rape and murder of a drugged and defenceless young Fife father - describing the case as a “complex and harrowing investigation.”

Dylan Brister, aged 27, and Cameron Allan, aged 20, were found guilty on Friday of the murder of Calum Simpson, 24, in November 2021. They will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The body of Mr Simpson was found within a property on Herriot Crescent in Methil on November 3, 2021. He had been drugged and subjected to a serious sexual assault. The trial judge, Lord Harrower, told jurors after they unanimously convicted the pair of the sexual assault, rape and murder: "The evidence has been of the most harrowing nature that this court has ever had the misfortune to listen to."

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Calum’s family and friends and I hope that the conviction brings them some kind of closure. This was a particularly horrific and sickening attack on a young man who died after being drugged and sexually attacked. Both men will now face the consequences of their actions.

Police issued this photo of Cameron Allan after he was found guilty, alongside Dylan Brister

“I would like to thank officers who carried out enquiries as this was a complex and harrowing investigation.

“Violence has no place in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for such crimes to justice.”