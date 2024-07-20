Police investigation on-going after cars deliberately set on fire in two incidents in Glenrothes
Officers are probing the incidents which saw several cars set ablaze.
Two vehicles, a Nissan Micra and a Mini One, were set on fire on Melville Close on Saturday, June, 29 - and a Seat Arona was was set alight in the same street on Saturday, July 13. A Vauxhall Corsa was also damaged.
On each occasion, the fires happened in the early hours of the morning. Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Sergeant David McCabe urged people with information to come forward.
He said: “We are keen to speak to anyone with any information or saw what happened, or with dash-cam or private CCTV that could help with our enquiries. If you can help, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 0724 for Saturday, 29 June, 2024, or 0750 of Saturday, 13 July, 2024. You can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
On Saturday police confirmed the fires were being treated as wilful, and inquiries were on-going.