Police issue appeal after Fife church vandalised

Police have issued an appeal for information after an East Neuk church was vandalised.

Significant damage was caused to a white marble grave plaque and a window of Elie Parish Church last week.

It is thought the incident happened sometime between 4pm on Tuesday, March 27 and 4pm on Friday, March 30.

Sergeant Scott Maxwell of St Andrews Police Station said: “This despicable act of vandalism will not be tolerated and we are actively seeking those responsible.

“We’d urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area during this time, or who may have information which can help with the investigation, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2613 of 30th March, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.