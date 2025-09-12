Police are investigating a sex attack on a teenage girl while walking through a woodland in Kirkcaldy.

Officers have issued a description of a man they want to trace, and have stepped up patrols in the area.

The attack happened around 2:30pm on Thursday at The Den on Dunnikier Way - the woodland that sits opposite Kirkcaldy High School, leading to Hendry Road.

Paths leading to woodland were cordoned off with officers standing guard as investigations got underway.

Police sealed off the woodland yesterday afternoon (Pic: TSPL)

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: "The teenager was left understandably shaken by this incident and we are doing everything we can to trace the man responsible. We understand this is a concerning incident for the people living in this community and there will be an increased police presence in the area.”

Police have issued a description of a man they want to trace. He is white, with short hair and was wearing a light and dark coloured jacket and had a face covering. He left on a bicycle on Dunniker Way in the direction of the roundabout at Hendry Road.

Added DI Marsh: “Officers are carrying out door to door enquiries and trawling CCTV footage as part of our extensive enquiries. I would ask anyone with any concerns, or information, to approach these officers or call 101.

"We have significant resources dedicated to this investigation and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

“Please think back - did you see anything suspicious? Or did you see someone matching this description? It may seem insignificant to you, but it may prove vital for our investigation, so please get in touch.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone with dash cam or private CCTV footage, as this may be relevant to our investigation."

Call 101 quoting reference 1948 of September 11.