Police launch action after spate of thefts from vehicles in Kirkcaldy
Officers received reports of a number of incidents on Tuesday, August, 26 in the north west area of the Lang Toun.
The Community Investigation and Prevention Unit ,supported by local policing teams, launched an investigation and a 17-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with theft and intended thefts. He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.
Constable Jennifer Douglas of the Community Investigation and Prevention Unit said: “We know how unsettling incidents of this nature can be for our communities, and I want to reassure the public that we are committed to tackling acquisitive crime robustly.
“This arrest is the result of dedicated work by our officers, who acted swiftly on intelligence and community reports to bring this individual into custody. I would also like to thank local residents for their cooperation and assistance during this investigation.”