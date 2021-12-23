Police launch appeal for information after woman reported being sexually assaulted in Fife

The incident happened around 8.30pm on Saturday within a car park at Durievale Roundabout in Windygates.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, was left shaken as a result of the incident.

The male suspect was described as being white, in his late 30s, with short dark hair, wearing a dark T-shirt and light blue jeans. He was driving a dark Saloon car on the A916, Cupar Road between Bonnybank and Kennoway.

Police are appealing for information after a woman reported being sexually assaulted in a car park in Fife at the weekend.

DC Andrew Robertson, from Levenmouth CID, said: "Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation.

“If you were in the area of Durievale Roundabout or travelled between Windygates and Bonnybank around the time of the incident, please speak with officers. Anyone with possible dashcam or CCTV footage in the area should contact police.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1106 of 19 December.

