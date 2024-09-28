Police launch investigation after man in hospital following assault in Methil
Police have launched an investigation into an assault which left a man in hospital.
The incident happened in the Wellesley Road area of Methil on Friday night. Emergency services were called to the scene around 10:30pm.
Police Scotland confirmed a man, aged 33, had been taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy - no details of his injuries were given.
A spokesperson said: “Around 10.40pm on Friday we were called to a report of a 33-year-old man assaulted in Wellesley Road, Methil. He was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment. Inquiries are ongoing to trace the men responsible and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”