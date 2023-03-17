Police launch investigation as three cars stolen in two Fife towns
Police are probing the theft of three cars from two Fife towns.
The incidents happened in St Andrews and Methil.
Police are keeping an open mind as they carry out investigations.
The first incident happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday at New Park Place in St Andrews. A black Volkswagen T-Cross, registration SL69 FHO, and a blue Volkswagen Golf estate, registration CA20 AV, were stolen.
The second incident happened at Methilhaven Road in Methil overnight between on Thursday.
A grey Audi RS3, registration M4 FNE, was stolen.
All three of the vehicles taken have yet to be recovered.
Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie said: “Our enquiries into both of these incidents are ongoing. There are similarities between the two break-ins and we will keep an open mind about links between them as our investigation continues.
“I would urge anyone who believes they may have information about either incident or who thinks they may have seen any of the vehicles since they were stolen to get in touch.”
Call 101, quoting reference 0478 of 14 March for the St Andrews incident or 0429 of 17 March for Methil. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.