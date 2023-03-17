The incidents happened in St Andrews and Methil.

Police are keeping an open mind as they carry out investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first incident happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday at New Park Place in St Andrews. A black Volkswagen T-Cross, registration SL69 FHO, and a blue Volkswagen Golf estate, registration CA20 AV, were stolen.

Police are keeping an open mind

The second incident happened at Methilhaven Road in Methil overnight between on Thursday.

A grey Audi RS3, registration M4 FNE, was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three of the vehicles taken have yet to be recovered.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie said: “Our enquiries into both of these incidents are ongoing. There are similarities between the two break-ins and we will keep an open mind about links between them as our investigation continues.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have information about either incident or who thinks they may have seen any of the vehicles since they were stolen to get in touch.”