As Levenmouth recovers from the pandemic and navigates the cost-of-living crisis, Fife Council, Police Scotland and partners are committed to addressing the effects of poverty and crime.

The three-month pilot project will see PC Colin Rafferty being based at the Levenmouth Together Hub on Leven High Street. He will be able to deal with public concerns directly and from a local perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levenmouth’s Community Inspector, Matt Spencer explained: “Dedicated community engagement by the police is key - giving early advice to the community and working alongside our partners offering support during a challenging time.

Some of those involved in the project pose for a picture.

“A constant policing point-of-contact in the community will bring many positive benefits.”

This pilot is set to focus on:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting the vulnerable and helping to combat social isolation,

Engaging with schools and colleges,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular visits to social hubs and community groups,

Building community relationships and partner agency working,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early intelligence gathering and reduction in crime, and

Increasing visibility to maximise public confidence in policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levenmouth Area Committee will now consider funding this pilot at its next meeting set to take place on February 8.

Councillor Colin Davidson, Levenmouth Area Convener said: “Addressing public safety concerns is a key area of work for the area committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through the Improving Levenmouth Together initiative, we’ve recently invested in new measures - such as mobile CCTV and electric bikes for the Police, all designed to help people feel safe and secure in their community.