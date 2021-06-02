Police launch search for 62-year old man reported missing in Kirkcaldy

Louis Curtis was last seen in the Brycedale Avenue area of Kirkcaldy around 5.45am on May 29.The 62-year-old, who lives in Dunfermline, has not been seen since that day and there are growing concerns for his welfare. Police are really keen to find out information from anyone who may have seen him.

Police are appealing for information about Louis Curtis who was last seen in Kirkcaldy.

Louis is described as white, five foot eight inches (173cm) tall, of average build with long dark hair and a beard.When last seen he was wearing a red woollen hat, a white t-shirt, light blue jeans, boots and was carrying a brown bag.Louis also has links to the Cowdenbeath area.Anyone who may have seen Louis since this time, or who has any information about him on his whereabouts is being urged to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible via 101 quoting incident number 0766 of the 29th of March.

