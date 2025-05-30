Police make arrest after incident closed High Street in Fife town for several hours

A man has been charged in connection with an incident which saw police seal off a High Street in a Fife town for several hours.

It happened in Newburgh on Wednesday morning after officers responded to reports of concern for a man. The street was closed for several hours before the man was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of concern for a person in the High Street area of Newburgh, around 11.10am on Wednesday. Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital. He has been charged in connection with the incident and will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”