Police make arrest after seizing heroin and cannabis in Kirkcaldy raid

A woman has been arrested and charged after police seized a haul of heroin and cannabis in Kirkcaldy.

Officers executed a drugs warrant and searched a property in the town’s Overton Mains on Monday. Heroin, with an estimated street value of £800, cannabis, with an estimated street value of £1,800, and a four-figure sum of cash were recovered.

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Jonathan Lister, Kirkcaldy Community Investigations and Preventions Unit, said: “This seizure demonstrates our ongoing commitment to removing illegal drugs from the streets of Fife.

“Information from the public is crucial and I urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their community to contact Police Scotland on 101."

