Police make arrest after woman assaulted at shopping centre
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault at a Fife shopping centre.
Police were called to the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy around 5:00pm on Tuesday - shortly before it closed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that a woman was assaulted at a shopping centre in Kirkcaldy. She did not require hospital treatment. Officers attended and a 28-year-old woman was traced at the bus station.
“She has been arrested and charged in connection and is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”