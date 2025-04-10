Police make arrest after woman assaulted at shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault at a Fife shopping centre.

Police were called to the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy around 5:00pm on Tuesday - shortly before it closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that a woman was assaulted at a shopping centre in Kirkcaldy. She did not require hospital treatment. Officers attended and a 28-year-old woman was traced at the bus station.

“She has been arrested and charged in connection and is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”