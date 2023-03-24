Police make arrest and name man found dead in property in Fife town
A man is due to appear in court following the death of a man in a Fife town.
Henry White was found dead at an address in Erskine Wynd in Oakley on Wednesday.
Police were called to the property around 6.10am where Mr White was found deceased.
His family have paid tribute to him, stating: “Henry was a deeply loved and respected member of our family. He will be much missed. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this time and we try to come to terms with this loss.”
A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with his death. He is.expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday, March 24.