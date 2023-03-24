News you can trust since 1871
Police make arrest and name man found dead in property in Fife town

A man is due to appear in court following the death of a man in a Fife town.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT- 1 min read

Henry White was found dead at an address in Erskine Wynd in Oakley on Wednesday.

Police were called to the property around 6.10am where Mr White was found deceased.

His family have paid tribute to him, stating: “Henry was a deeply loved and respected member of our family. He will be much missed. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this time and we try to come to terms with this loss.”

Henry White was found dead at an address in Erskine Wynd in Oakley
A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with his death. He is.expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday, March 24.