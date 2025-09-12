Police make arrest in connection with sex attack in Kirkcaldy woodland

Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.

It came after police began investigations into the alleged attack on a 16-year old girl in The Den woodland, which runs between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road.It happened around 2.30pm on Thursday.

Police Scotland confirmed a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault. Their enquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

It comes after police issued a description of a man they wanted to trace, and stepped up patrols in the area.

Police sealed off the woodland yesterday afternoon (Pic: TSPL)

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: "The teenager was left understandably shaken by this incident and we are doing everything we can to trace the man responsible. We understand this is a concerning incident for the people living in this community and there will be an increased police presence in the area.”