Police make arrest in connection with sex attack in Kirkcaldy woodland

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 12th Sep 2025, 08:53 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 18:43 BST
Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.

It came after police began investigations into the alleged attack on a 16-year old girl in The Den woodland, which runs between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road.It happened around 2.30pm on Thursday.

Police Scotland confirmed a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault. Their enquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

It comes after police issued a description of a man they wanted to trace, and stepped up patrols in the area.

Police sealed off the woodland yesterday afternoon (Pic: TSPL)placeholder image
Police sealed off the woodland yesterday afternoon (Pic: TSPL)

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: "The teenager was left understandably shaken by this incident and we are doing everything we can to trace the man responsible. We understand this is a concerning incident for the people living in this community and there will be an increased police presence in the area.”

