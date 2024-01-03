Police make arrest in probe into attack on Raith Rovers’ fan after Fife derby

Police investigating an assault on a Raith Rovers’ fan after the Ne’er derby have made an arrest.

It came after shocking footage of the attack was shared on social media, and widely condemned by clubs, players and supporters from both sides.

The incident happened after the Ne’er derby against Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park which Rovers won 2-1. An 18-year old Rovers’ fan was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Dunfermline issued a statement saying the club “condemns all forms of violence in the strongest possible way” and said it would support the authorities in identifying any individuals involved.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack (Pic: TSPL)

“We will work with Raith Rovers to ensure that the supporter involved receives the support they need,” the statement added. “Any supporter found to have taken part in this horrible act will be banned from East End Park. “

Raith Rovers have contacted the fan who was attacked and offered to provide any support. The club added: The incident has been reported to the police and we will work with Dunfermline Athletic to identify the offenders.”

Inspector Neil McGurk said: “A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the assault of an 18-year-old man which happened in Dunfermline around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 2 January, 2024 following the Dunfermline Athletic v Raith Rovers football fixture. Enquiries are ongoing to trace others involved.”

Raith ‘keeper Kevin Dabrowski tweeted: “This is not what football is about, people like this ruin what football truly means. This boy is normally the supporter but he is the one who needs support from Raith and everyone.”