Police make arrest in probe into thefts from cars in Kirkcaldy

The incidents happened over the Easter weekend at Mitchelston Industrial Estate - and also the Overton Mains area on April 19-21.
Officers are treating the incidents as linked
A number of dash cams, sat-navs and mobile phones were stolen.
Constable William Alexander, from Kirkcaldy Community Investigation unit said: “I would appeal for residents to remain vigilant when it comes vehicle security and encourage them to remove valuables and any trace of the presence of electronic equipment, such as sat-nav suction cups from windows.”
Police confirmed a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the series of thefts.
He was due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.