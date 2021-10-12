Police nab motorist driving at 112mph on A92

Police reveal the speed of the car detected on the A92

Police spotted the car travelling near Kirkcaldy last night and recorded the shocking speed it was going at.

Road policing officers then took to social media to highlight the road safety incident.

On Twitter, they wrote: “At 70mph it takes approx 23 car lengths to stop but at 112 it’s over 50 car lengths.”

It also posted a link to the fines drivers will face if caught speeding: https://www.gov.uk/speeding-penalties

