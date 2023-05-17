Youth anti-social behaviour and violent crime across three ward areas in Glenrothes has been listed as a top priority for local police. Glenrothes Community Inspector, Kirk Donnelly, will present an end of year operational review to area committee councillors next week, naming the top places of concern.

In some places, such as the football pavilion and other public parks in Glenrothes West and Kinglassie, the increase in youth disorder has been subtle. In others, such as Glenrothes Central and Thornton’s Riverside Park, serious concerns have been raised.

“Youth disorder in and around Glenrothes town centre during the summer months caused significant issues for police resources and despite continuous patrols and enforcement this continues to be one of the most pressing challenges for local policing moving towards the summer months,” Inspector Donnelly said.

There have been issues with anti-social behaviour at Riverside Park

“Large numbers of youths continue to congregate in and around the area of the bus station, condemned buildings and within Riverside Park.”

The demographics are constantly changing across age, background and reason for gathering.

However, Inspector Donnelly said the use of the free bus pass system appears as a common element.

“The system is open to abuse and local youths are utilising this as a means to travel for the purposes of disorder and to carry out violent offences,” he said.

In February, police were called to Riverside Park following a serious assault on a 14-year-old boy. Since then, two rapid deployment cameras were relocated to the bus station providing real time footage to officers to help manage the area.

In the summer of 2022 Gilvenbank Park in Glenrothes North, Markinch and Star recorded a “significant increase” in groups of young people gathering to drink alcohol and cause disorder.

Inspector Donnelly said: “A number of key ring leaders were identified and returned home to parents. Our high visibility patrolscontinued throughout the summer with no further serious problems reported.”

The ward also experienced several reports about the anti-social use of off-road motorcycles. Glenrothes Police have worked with local organisation, Kingdom Off Road, in an effort to divert and educate young offenders.

“Those identified or charged with off road offences can be diverted and educated by this organisation in order to learn about safety and legality of use in order to be able to continue their hobby through correct and proper channels,” Inspector Donnelly said.

Although the Glenrothes partnership is in its infancy, the local organisation has already had great success in the Levenmouth area.

