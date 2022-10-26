The alleged incident happened at the Police Scotland College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife, on October 14.

Police Scotland said that an investigation was launched immediately and a police officer was suspended.

The college is a key training site for the force.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “A report of a serious sexual assault was received on Friday October 14 2022 and an investigation by a team of specialist officers was launched immediately.