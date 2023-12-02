Police patrols stepped up after anti-social behaviour closes busy Fife bus station
and live on Freeview channel 276
The doors to St Andrews bus station were closed last night, sparking an apology from Stagecoach, and action from police. It has since re-opened.
Police attended, and Chief Inspector Christopher Dow said: "We are aware of recent anti-social behaviour around the bus station in St Andrews and the impact this is having on the community."We have increased our patrols in the area and local officers are working closely with partners to address these issues. The vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police, but we know the actions of a small minority can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents and businesses.
"Anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact us by calling 101 to report incidents as promptly as possible so we can take appropriate action to identify offenders."