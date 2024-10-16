Police probe after 20-year old man in hospital after Kirkcaldy attack
Police have launched an investigation into an incident in Kirkcaldy which left a man in hospital.
It happened in Dunearn Crescent, Templehall late last night. Police were called to the scene around 10:00pm
They confirmed a 20-year old man was the victim of an assault and taken to hospital for treatment. No details have been given about his condition.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10pm on Tuesday to a report of an assault in the Dunearn Crescent area of Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended and a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”