Police probe after boy shot in face

A child was reportedly almost blinded after being shot in the face with a pellet gun in Fife.

The incident happened in Glenrothes on Thursday evening, at around 6pm in the Collydean area.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 10-year-old boy was shot in the face on Magnus Drive, Glenrothes.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

A post on the Collydean Parent Council page said: “A child’s face has been hurt, the skin broken, by a child using a BB gun at Magnus Drive park.

“The child was shot on the cheek but an inch higher and it would have been the eye.”

