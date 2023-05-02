News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
5 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
5 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
7 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
7 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
8 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Police probe after car deliberately set on fire in Fife town centre

Police have appealed for information after a car was deliberately set on fire in a Fife town centre.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd May 2023, 19:47 BST- 1 min read

The Peugeot 207 was found alight around 6.50am on Tuesday, May 2 on High Street, Cowdenbeath. The blaze was put out by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Police said there were no reports of injuries.

Detective Sergeant Stephanie Drummond said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to get in touch. I would also ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident to contact us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Contact police on 101 quoting incident 0422 of 2 May, 2023.

Police are investigating the incidentPolice are investigating the incident
Police are investigating the incident