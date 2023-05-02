The Peugeot 207 was found alight around 6.50am on Tuesday, May 2 on High Street, Cowdenbeath. The blaze was put out by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Police said there were no reports of injuries.

Detective Sergeant Stephanie Drummond said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to get in touch. I would also ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident to contact us.”