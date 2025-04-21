Police probe after historic Fife status snapped in half after two men climb up it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an investigation after a historic statue in Fife was snapped in half by vandals.

The Marcat Cross, which sits in the heart of Dunfermline’s High Street, was damaged after two men climbed up it at the weekend. The incident happened overnight on Saturday into Sunday. Police, who are following a positive line of enquiry, have appealed directly to them to come forward.

The first man is described as early 20s, white, around 5ft 8/9ins tall, slim build, brownish hair, thick eyebrows, sideburns and an earring in his left ear. He was wearing a baby blue-coloured hoodie, tan-coloured trousers and white/light trainers.

The second is described as early 20s, white, about 5ft 9/10ins tall, medium build, brown hair, long messy on top, trimmed short at the sides, short stubble growth. He was wearing a thin black jacket with small writing on right shoulder, a black t-shirt with white writing and a yellow logo, black jogging bottoms, grey Nike Air Max shoes.

Mercat Cross, High Street, Dunfermline (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Inspector Conrad Musgrave, Dunfermline Police Station, said: “The statue is very old and important to the people of Dunfermline and the surrounding area. Extensive enquiries have been carried out, including full CCTV reviews from the local area and nearby premises.

“We are now asking the males responsible to please come forward.”

Contact police on 101, quoting incident 1093 of Sunday, April 13.