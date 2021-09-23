Police probe after JCB at Fife roadworks badly damaged and fuel stolen

Police are probing a theft and damage at roadworks in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 1:10 pm

A JCB parked at the site of works underway on the A91 between Carnbo and Milnathort was damaged sometime between 3:30pm on Tuesday, and Wednesday morning.

Police said fuel was taken from the tank, causing what is said was “considerable damage” in the process.

Officers have appealed to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 0513 of September 15.

Police have appealed for information

