A witness said the window was hit by a stone or ballbearing fired by a youngster with a catapult. He added: “I was sitting upstairs with friends when the front passenger side window was shattered. This is another incident to add to previous incidents at this area.”A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a vandalism incident on Lauder Road on Saturday, where a bus window was smashed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Safety is our number one priority and we are assisting the police with their investigation into this incident."