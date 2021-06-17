Police probe after Kirkcaldy shop ransacked in early hours raid

A Kirkcaldy shop has thanked its customers for their support after it was ransacked overnight.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 12:21 pm

David’s Kitchen, in Oriel Road, said its premises were broken into in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police are investigating.

Taking to social media, the convenience store said: “Thank you to our Kirkcaldy customers for their patience today from all our team.

David's Kitchen on Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy

“Sadly, we were unfortunately the victim of a vicious robbery last night in our store, between midnight and 1:00am. The door was smashed open and the shop ransacked.

“Our staff worked through the night to get the store back to a presentable standard.”

It also appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to come forward, and has handed CCTV footage to the police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a break-in to a premises on Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy, around 12.25am on Wednesday.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0056 of 16 June.

