Police probe after Kirkcaldy shop ransacked in early hours raid
A Kirkcaldy shop has thanked its customers for their support after it was ransacked overnight.
David’s Kitchen, in Oriel Road, said its premises were broken into in the early hours of Wednesday.
Police are investigating.
Taking to social media, the convenience store said: “Thank you to our Kirkcaldy customers for their patience today from all our team.
“Sadly, we were unfortunately the victim of a vicious robbery last night in our store, between midnight and 1:00am. The door was smashed open and the shop ransacked.
“Our staff worked through the night to get the store back to a presentable standard.”
It also appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to come forward, and has handed CCTV footage to the police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a break-in to a premises on Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy, around 12.25am on Wednesday.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0056 of 16 June.