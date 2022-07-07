Police probe after motocross bikes stolen from shed

The incident happened at a property in the St Mary’s Terrace area of East Wemyss and is believed to have happened overnight between Tuesday, July 5, and Wednesday, 6th.

Police Scotland said a shed was broken into, and a number of tools stolen, alongside two motocross bikes.

Police issued photos of the stolen bikes

The first is described as red and white, with Honda decals, whilst the second has an orange and blue camouflage paint job.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information on the break-in or the locations of these two stolen bikes to please come forward.”