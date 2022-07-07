Police probe after motocross bikes stolen from shed

Two motocross bikes have been stolen after a break-in to a shed in Levenmouth.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 11:31 am
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 11:32 am

The incident happened at a property in the St Mary’s Terrace area of East Wemyss and is believed to have happened overnight between Tuesday, July 5, and Wednesday, 6th.

Police Scotland said a shed was broken into, and a number of tools stolen, alongside two motocross bikes.

Police issued photos of the stolen bikes

The first is described as red and white, with Honda decals, whilst the second has an orange and blue camouflage paint job.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information on the break-in or the locations of these two stolen bikes to please come forward.”

Contact police on 101, quoting incident 0666 of 6 July 2022.