Police probe after off-road bike injures dog at Fife park

Police are investigating reports a dog was struck and injured by an off-road bike in a Fife park.

The incident happened at Lochore Meadows around 7:00pm on Wednesday, April 2.

The golden Labrador was taken to a vet for treatment for its injuries.

Inspector Carley Marshall said: "We are aware of concerns at Lochore Meadows area regarding recent anti-social behaviour linked to various types of bikes. We are committed to dealing with this type of crime and as well as carrying out high-visibility patrols, we are working closely with our partner agencies, to gather information and identify the bikes and riders involved.

An aerial view of Lochore Meadows (Pic: Fife Council)

"I would urge the public to contact us at the time they see these incidents take place.”

Enquiries are ongoing - anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 1014 of 3 April, 2025.