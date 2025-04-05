Police probe after off-road bike injures dog at Fife park
The incident happened at Lochore Meadows around 7:00pm on Wednesday, April 2.
The golden Labrador was taken to a vet for treatment for its injuries.
Inspector Carley Marshall said: "We are aware of concerns at Lochore Meadows area regarding recent anti-social behaviour linked to various types of bikes. We are committed to dealing with this type of crime and as well as carrying out high-visibility patrols, we are working closely with our partner agencies, to gather information and identify the bikes and riders involved.
"I would urge the public to contact us at the time they see these incidents take place.”
Enquiries are ongoing - anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 1014 of 3 April, 2025.