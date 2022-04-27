Police probe after three motorbikes stolen from streets across Fife town

The bikes were stolen from three different locations in Kirkcaldy in recent days.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to catch the thieves as extensive enquiries continue.

The first theft happened overnight between Thursday, April 21and Friday, 22nd.

A red Yamaha XRS motorbike was stolen from outside a property in Brodick Road.

A black Honda CB500 was then stolen overnight between Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, 27th from Lady Helen Street, Kirkcaldy, IT has since been recovered.

A black Triumph 800XC was stolen from outside a property in McIntosh Gardens overnight between Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, 27th.

Officers are treating these thefts as linked.

Detective Sergeant Alasdair Young, of Fife CID, said: "We continue to review CCTV from the local areas in a bid to trace those responsible for these thefts.

"I'd ask anyone with private or business CCTV covering the areas to check their footage and provide any to us as soon as possible.

"I am also appealing to anyone who was in the area around the times of the incidents, or anyone who may have seen a motorbike matching the description, to get in touch.

"I would urge motorbike owners in the area to remain vigilant and, if possible, store motorbikes in a locked garage or ensure security devices are fitted."