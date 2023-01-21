News you can trust since 1871
Police probe after two injured in St Andrews town centre incident

Police are investigating a disturbance in St Andrews in which two people were injured.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 7:51pm

It happened around 10.30pm on Friday in the town’s South Street.

Officers were called to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25pm on Friday, 20 January, police were called to a report of a disturbance in South Street, St Andrews.

“Officers attended. A man and a woman were injured during the incident, however they did not require medical treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the disturbance.”