Police probe after two injured in St Andrews town centre incident
Police are investigating a disturbance in St Andrews in which two people were injured.
It happened around 10.30pm on Friday in the town’s South Street.
Officers were called to the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25pm on Friday, 20 January, police were called to a report of a disturbance in South Street, St Andrews.
“Officers attended. A man and a woman were injured during the incident, however they did not require medical treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the disturbance.”