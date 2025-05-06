Police probe after woman found seriously injured on Kirkcaldy street
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found seriously injured in a Kirkcaldy street.
The incident happened in Nicol Street in mid-afternoon on Monday. Officers at the scene cordoned off an area around a block of flats.
The woman was taken to Victoria Hospital where her condition was said to be “serious.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Monday police were called to a report of a woman found injured outside flats on Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy. She has been taken by ambulance to hospital. Medical staff describe her condition as serious.” Police said enquiries are continuing.