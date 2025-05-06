Police probe after woman found seriously injured on Kirkcaldy street

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found seriously injured in a Kirkcaldy street.

The incident happened in Nicol Street in mid-afternoon on Monday. Officers at the scene cordoned off an area around a block of flats.

The woman was taken to Victoria Hospital where her condition was said to be “serious.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Monday police were called to a report of a woman found injured outside flats on Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy. She has been taken by ambulance to hospital. Medical staff describe her condition as serious.” Police said enquiries are continuing.

