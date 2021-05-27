Police probe as items thrown from fly-over on busy Fife road smash car windscreens

Police are investigating and appealing for witnesses after the shocking attacks.

They happened on the B921 from Stenton to Bankhead across several days.

Windscreens were smashed by the objects son Sunday, May 9, around 6.20pm, and Tuesday, May 18 around.On Wednesday, May 19, around 6.05pm, a car sustained a dent.

The items were thrown from a fly-over

The attacks were condemned by police.

Cheryl Young, community sergeant, said: "Throwing items from a flyover bridge onto moving vehicles below is an extremely dangerous and reckless act which could seriously injure those in the vehicles below.

"Thankfully nobody was injured during these incidents but the vehicles all sustained significant damage."She appealed to anyone driving in the area at the time to get in touch.

Police want to check vehicle dash-cam footage in a bid to identify the culprits.

Contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2886 of 19 May.

