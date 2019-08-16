Police probe brazen daylight theft in Glenrothes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a “brazen” theft in Glenrothes.

The incident happened around 2.10pm on Thursday at the industrial estate in Woodgate Way North.

An Ifor Williams trailer containing two industrial lawn mowers was stolen by the occupants of a red Transit van.

They hooked the trailer up and drove off.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle – and the people responsible for the theft.

Detective Constable Fraser Simpson from Glenrothes CID said: “This was a brazen theft in broad daylight and we would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to contact us immediately.

“It is likely that those responsible will look to sell on the stolen mowers. Anyone who is offered such items should decline and report the sellers to us.”

Contact Glenrothes CID via 101 and quote incident number 2396 of August 15. or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.