The incident happened when the vehicle was parked in Loch Leven Terrace in Lochore on Saturday.

It is believed it involved a crossbow - police have launched an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Police Scotland the incident happened between 6:00pm and 11:00pm on Saturday.

Pic: TSPL

An arrow was found embedded in the passenger door, although no known witnesses saw it being fired.

Detective Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We received a report of an arrow being found in the door of a parked, unoccupied car and are carrying out inquiries into the circumstances.

“We’d ask anyone with information, or who may have been in the Loch Leven Terrace area on Saturday evening, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 4085 of 4 March.