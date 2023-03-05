Police probe crossbow incident after arrow embedded in door of car in Fife town
Police have launched a probe after reports a crossbow was fired at a car in a Fife town, leaving an arrow embedded in the vehicle.
The incident happened when the vehicle was parked in Loch Leven Terrace in Lochore on Saturday.
It is believed it involved a crossbow - police have launched an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
Police Scotland the incident happened between 6:00pm and 11:00pm on Saturday.
An arrow was found embedded in the passenger door, although no known witnesses saw it being fired.
Detective Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We received a report of an arrow being found in the door of a parked, unoccupied car and are carrying out inquiries into the circumstances.
“We’d ask anyone with information, or who may have been in the Loch Leven Terrace area on Saturday evening, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 4085 of 4 March.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”