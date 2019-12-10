Police probe ‘despicable’ £100,000 bike theft from Fife shop

Police are probing the theft of £100,000 of bikes from a shop in Glenrothes.

The huge haul was stolen from Leslie Bike Shop on Blackwood Way.

Police branded the high value raid as “despicable” – and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Around 60 top of the range bicycles were stolen around 3:00 am on Monday.

The models included Cannondale, Specialized, Bianchi and Giant. They were all brand new, and still boxed.

The haul included road, mountain, hybrid and electric bikes. In addition there were a number of Cuda make children’s bikes stolen.

You may also be interested in:

Police awards for saving pregnant stabbing victim

New restaurant to open in Fife town

Fife weather warning: Strong winds & rain to batter region

Detective Constable Fraser Simpson from Glenrothes CID said: “This is a despicable crime committed against a small local business and the property stolen is believed to be in excess of £100,000.

“We believe that a white coloured Luton type van with a tailgate was involved in this theft and was seen in the area of the premises between 2:00am and 3:00am on the morning of Monday, December 9.”

He urged people to get in touch if they were offered a bike.

DC Simpson added: “These criminals now require to sell these bikes. I am urging people, especially during the lead up to Christmas, to be aware of people offering new bikes for sale, consider that they may be stolen especially if they appear a lot cheaper than would be expected and contact police if you are offered any bikes you are suspicious about.”

“ I would also ask that people share this information online to make sure that as many people as possible are made aware of the theft and can assist our enquires.”

“Anyone with information can contact Fife Police by calling 101, quoting reference 0862 of 9th December, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.ukT

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress