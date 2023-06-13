Police probe fires started in grounds of two Kirkcaldy primary schools

Police have launched an investigation into the incidents at Valley and Fair Isle Primaries which are within a 15-minute walk of each other.

Neither school building was affected, but police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The fire at Valley was on Saturday evening, and the one at Fair Isle on Sunday evening, both within the school grounds.

The fire scene at Valley Primary School (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “We are carrying out enquiries in relation to fires at two primary schools in Kirkcaldy recently. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

The fire service was called to both incidents, spending an hour at Fair Isle to bring it under control -