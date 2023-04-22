Police probe football-related graffiti on signs and buildings in Fife towns

Incidents have been reported in Cowdenbeath as well as Crossgates and Hill of Beath.

It features logos as well as the words ‘Union Bears’ spray painted on buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Jamieson, safer communities with Fife Council, condemned the vandalism.

She said: “Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities.

“We will continue to regularly patrol these areas and work closely with the police and partners to combat this anti-social behaviour.”She encouraged people to report incidents to the police or online to the local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Fife tweeted: “Police in #Cowdenbeath are appealing for information following a spate of football graffiti vandalisms. Signs and bridges were recently vandalised throughout the Hill of Beath, Crossgates and Cowdenbeath area. Call 101 if you know who was responsible.

You can reports incidents of vandalism to http://www.fife.gov.uk/antisocialbehaviour.