News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62
25 minutes ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
1 hour ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
2 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
3 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
3 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy

Police probe football-related graffiti on signs and buildings in Fife towns

Police are investigating a spate of football-related graffiti to road signs and buildings in Fife.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 10:48 BST

Incidents have been reported in Cowdenbeath as well as Crossgates and Hill of Beath.

It features logos as well as the words ‘Union Bears’ spray painted on buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dawn Jamieson, safer communities with Fife Council, condemned the vandalism.

Most Popular

She said: “Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities.

“We will continue to regularly patrol these areas and work closely with the police and partners to combat this anti-social behaviour.”She encouraged people to report incidents to the police or online to the local authority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police in Fife tweeted: “Police in #Cowdenbeath are appealing for information following a spate of football graffiti vandalisms. Signs and bridges were recently vandalised throughout the Hill of Beath, Crossgates and Cowdenbeath area. Call 101 if you know who was responsible.

You can reports incidents of vandalism to http://www.fife.gov.uk/antisocialbehaviour.

Vandalised road signs and buildings in FifeVandalised road signs and buildings in Fife
Vandalised road signs and buildings in Fife