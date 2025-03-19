Police probe into possible assault involving a man and a young girl in Fife park

Officers are carrying out extensive inquiries after being alerted to the incident in Rex Park, Dunfermline on Sunday.

Police are investigating reports of a possible assault involving a man and a young girl in a Fife park.

The man is described as white, early 40s, around 6ft tall, slim build, possibly balding but with dark and untidy hair and wearing a bright orange jacket with an orange hood, blue jeans and boots. The young girl was uninjured but distressed. She was assisted by the member of the public.

Chief Inspector Chris Dow said: "Extensive enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened. We are trying to trace those involved and urge the man to please contact police to ensure everyone is safe and well.

“Officers remain in the area and are viewing CCTV footage. Anyone with concerns can approach these officers.”

Contact 101 quoting incident number 2256 of 16 March.