Police probe Kinghorn break-ins

Police are investigating after a number of overnight thefts in the Kinghorn area.

Officers are carrying out inquiries into aincidents sometime between 9.30pm on Tuesday 7.15am on Wednesday morning.

A number of sheds were broken into at Pettycur Harbour in Kinghorn.

A quantity of tools, fishing equipment, a Yamaha 2.5hp outboard motor and a Honda make welder/generator were stolen in the raids.

Constable Jeff Brand said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries into these crimes which appear to have taken place overnight.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the harbour area over this period to get in touch if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

“Callers can contact us on the 101 number and should quote the reference 0638 6 November 2019.

“Anyone who wishes to pass on any information and remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

