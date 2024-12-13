Police probe ‘linked’ thefts as jewellery stolen from several homes

Police are probing house break-ins and thefts in Fife and Forth Valley that could be linked.

The incidents happened on Tuesday, sparking a police investigation.

Between 3.40pm and 7.30pm, a watch was stolen from a house on Craigluscar Road, Dunfermline and the occupants of four homes Ladywell Court and Broomside Place Larbert, Bank Street, Grangemouth, and Hollandish Crescent, Bonnybridge, had watches and jewellery stolen.

Police believe that due to the proximity, the timings and similar items stolen, that all the incidents are linked.

From enquiries so far the only descriptions of suspects are that they are all white men who had their faces partially covered. One is further described as wearing a grey tracksuit and a light blue body warmer. A second man was wearing a dark blue tracksuit, and a third was dressed all in black.

Detective Sergeant Neil Gribbons, Dunfermline CID said: “Housebreakings and thefts like this are very upsetting for people and heartbreaking if much loved or treasured jewellery or watches are stolen.

“We would be keen to hear from anyone who lives in the areas of the homes targeted, who have not yet been spoken to by police, to come forward with any information they may have that could assist our investigation. Some of the addresses are quite rural and to get to each location the suspects are known to have used a motor vehicle.

“We’d also like to view any dashcam footage from each area between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.”

He added: “At the moment we believe that these were opportunist crimes rather than targeting specific homes and so would encourage people to make sure their homes are secure if they are out.

> Call police on 101, quote reference number 2276 of Tuesday, 10 December 2024.