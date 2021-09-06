Police probe linked thefts of cars from homes in two Fife towns

The two cars were stolen from properties in Leven and Anstruther overnight between Friday, 3 September and the morning of Saturday, 4 September.The incident in Leven happened at a house on Law View where entry was forced to the property and a Volkswagen Golf estate car, registration SN66 TVP, was subsequently stolen from outside the property.Officers are also investigating an attempted break-in at a property on Law View overnight.

An unsuccessful attempt to gain entry was made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are treating the incidents as linked

The incident in Anstruther happened on March Road where entry was again gained to a property and a Volkswagen Golf, registration GT04 OSH, was stolen.Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie of Fife Division CID said: “Enquiries are ongoing into all three of these incidents but are at an early stage however we are currently treating them as linked.“I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area or if you believe you have seen either of these two vehicles then please get in touch.“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0915 of 4 September or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.